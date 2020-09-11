Conway Evolves On "From King To A God" Ft. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Method Man, Freddie Gibbs

He's hailed as one of the hardest working emcees in hip hop, and Conway returns with another project that proves his praise is well-deserved. On Friday (September 11), Conway dropped off his anticipated album From King to a God, and much like his title suggests, the rapper displays his elevation, and evolution, as an overall entertainer.

The Griselda artist recently sat down with us to discuss his latest project and explained the record's message. "Evolution. I wanted to show that I evolved as a lyricist, as an artist, and all that," Conway told HNHH. "I just wanted to show the evolution, I just wanted to show the evolution of my emceeing. I made some strides lyrically, artistically, and creatively, so I just wanted to showcase that and show them that I ain’t no one-trick pony. I’m really nice with this sh*t. That’s the main message I wanted to drive home."

On From King to a God, you'll find many familiar features including DeJ Loaf, Method Man, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Flee Lord, Freddie Gibbs, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar, and El Camino. Stream From King to a God and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. From King

2. Fear Of GOD ft. DeJ Loaf

3. Lemon ft. Method Man

4. Dough & Damani

5. Juvenile Hell ft. Havoc, Lloyd Banks & Flee Lord

6. Words From Shay (Interlude)

7. Front Lines

8. Anza ft. Armani Caesar

9. Seen Everything But Jesus ft. Freddie Gibbs

10. Words From Shay (Interlude 2)

11. Spurs 3 ft. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher

12. Forever Droppin Tears ft. El Camino

13. Jesus Khrysis

14. Nothin Less