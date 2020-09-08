Conway & Method Man Connect In Grimy "Lemon" Video

Conway The Machine and Method Man connect for a grimy new music video for "Lemon" off "From King To A God."

This Friday, Conway The Machine is set to drop off his brand new album From King To A God, a project that features guest appearances from Lloyd Banks, Havoc, Flee Lord, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Method Man, and more. And what's even better is the fact that this isn't even Conway's last album of the year, with his Shady Records debut set to arrive before 2020 wraps up. In the meantime, however, it's all about the present, and Conway has officially dropped off some visuals for his Method Man-assisted banger "Lemon."

As of now, the clip remains a TIDAL exclusive, but it's likely that we'll see a wide release before long. As might have been surmised based on the song's golden-era structure, the video is appropriately straightforward and grimy. Made up almost entirely of performance footage, it's certainly cool to see The Machine and Method Man's chemistry as they hold it down for the camera. Featuring cameo appearances from Noreaga, Flee Lord, and Shoota, "Lemon" opens with a dedication to DJ Shay, who passed away on August 21st.

Check out the "Lemon" video if you can, and be sure to check back on Friday for From King To A God to arrive in full.