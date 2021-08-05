Conway The Machine has cemented himself as one of the most elite bar-spitters in the game right now, with two solid projects under his belt this year alone. Most recently, Machine delivered La Maquina, an album featuring guest appearances from J.I.D, Ludacris, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, and more.

With the follow-up -- Shady Records' debut God Don't Make Mistakes -- on the way later this summer, Conway opted to take it back for a moment with a little bit of behind-the-scenes studio footage. The clip in question centers around La Maquina's second track "6:30 Tip-Off," produced by Bangladesh. In it, Machine can be seen laying down his vocals behind the mic, offering a little bit of trivia about the track's creation.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"The process…. Wrote that shit in 20 mins (I usually don’t write at all tho)," he captions. (It was literally 6:30 in the morning too lol) La Maquina Lp out now!! All streaming platforms." Fans of Conway will likely enjoy seeing the song come to life. The acapella delivery really highlights the complexities of some of The Machine's schemes, and it's rewarding to hear how it all comes together on the final track.

With God Don't Make Mistakes feeling like the end of an era -- many have suggested that he'll follow Westside Gunn's lead and part ways with Shady after its release -- it's feeling like Machine's next move will be an important one. No matter what he ends up doing, however, he'll always have his formidable bars and technical prowess in the studio; check out his process at work below.