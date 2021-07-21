Conway The Machine is finally gearing up to release his long-awaited Shady Records debut album God Don't Make Mistakes. And while it's unclear as to whether or not he'll remain on Eminem's label after this release, many have been intrigued to hear how the Griselda lyricist's upcoming project -- his third of the year after La Maquina and If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed -- turns out.

To his credit, Conway has previously teased that God Don't Make Mistakes will go heavy on his signature sound, with plenty of production from his longtime collaborator Daringer. Now, Machine has officially confirmed as much, unveiling the tracklist to God Don't Make Mistakes on his Instagram page.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Clocking in at a respectable twelve tracks, the project features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, T.I., Novel, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, and Keisha Plum. Production is set to be handled by Daringer, Cosmo, Hit-Boy, Bink!, and J.U.S.T.I.C.E League.

Though he has yet to confirm a release date, when we last spoke with Machine, he teased that the album would be delivered before the end of summer. Perhaps we can expect to see this one land in August, as it would appear Machine is in the midst of kicking off a rollout. Stay tuned for more news on his upcoming Shady Records album, and check out the complete tracklist and production credits below.

1. Lock Load (prod. Daringer)

2. Tear Gas (feat. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross) [prod. Cosmo]

3. Piano Love (prod. The Alchemist)

4. Drumwork (feat. Jae Skeese & 7xve) [prod. Daringer]

5. Wild Chapters (feat. T.I. & Novel) [prod. Hit-Boy]

6. Guilty (prod. Bink!)

7. John Woo Flick (feat. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn) [prod. Daringer]

8. Stress (feat. Wallo) [prod. Daringer]

9. So Much More (prod. J.U.S.T.I.C.E League)

10. Chanel Pearls (feat. Jill Scott) [prod. Cosmo]

11. Babas (feat. Keisha Plum) [prod. Daringer]

12. GDMM (feat. Annette Price) [prod. The Alchemist]