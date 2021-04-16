Conway The Machine Delivers "La Maquina" Ft. Ludacris, J.I.D, 2 Chainz

"Time to show and prove... AGAIN," Conway wrote on his Instagram on Thursday (April 15) in anticipation of the release of his latest project. The New York spitter never disappoints and continues to cleverly bar his way through every beat, and La Maquina isn't any different. The 11-track album arrives a month after his joint project with Big Ghost LTD, If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, and it's clear that Conway isn't giving his opponents a chance to catch up before hitting streaming services once again.

We've already received singles like "Blood Roses" featuring Jae Skeese and "Scatterbrain" with looks from J.I.D and Ludacris. La Maquina also hosts features from 7xventhegenius, Elcamino, Shots, 2 Chainz, and of course, Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher. Stream La Maquina and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Bruiser Brody

2. 6:30 Tip-Off

3. Blood Roses ft. Jae Skeese

4. Clarity

5. KD

6. 200 Pies ft. 2 Chainz

7. Sister Abigail ft. Jae Skeese & 7xventhegenius

8. Grace ft. Jae Skeese

9. Scatterbrain ft. J.I.D & Ludacris

10. Had to Hustle ft. ElCamino & Shots

11. S.E. Gang ft. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher