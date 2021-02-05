Conway & Big Ghost LTD Bring Heat On "If It Bleeds, It Can Be Killed"

Griselda's Finest and Big Ghost LTD have come together once again, this time for another impressive collaborative project. On Friday (February 5), we received If It Bleeds, It Can Be Killed with productions lead by Big Ghost and bars helmed by Conway The Machine. Throughout, you'll hear the lyrical witticism that Conway is known for, and he's joined by only four features from Ransom, Shots, Rome Streetz, and Knowledge The Pirate.

The joint project serves as a follow up to Conway and Big Ghost's May 2020 release, No One Mourns the Wicked, and each time these two get together, Hip Hop cheers. There has been much talk about the Griselda artist's forthcoming Shady Records debut that's rumored to arrive sooner than fans think. Until Conway delivers more news about that, stream If It Bleeds, It Can Be Killed and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Commencement

2. J Batters

3. Way We Move ft. Shots

4. Kill All Rats ft. Ransom & Rome Streetz

5. Toast

6. Losses To Blessings

7. Highly Praised

8. Sons of Kings ft. Knowledge The Pirate

9. Red Beams

10. Forever Ago