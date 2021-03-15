Conway The Machine has already put in work this year, having recently released his second collaboration album with Big Ghost LTD If If Bleeds It Can Be Killed. And that's only the tip of the iceberg, as Machine is still sitting on the release of his anticipated Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes, set to arrive at some point later this year. While that's already a prolific output, Conway has been known to push his pace even further, so don't be surprised if the Griselda lyricist lines his calendar with even more surprises.

Johnny Nunez/WireImages/Getty Images

Case in point, Conway recently took to Twitter to stoke hype with the reveal that a collaborative album with Benny The Butcher may or may not be in the works. After a fan requested that it manifest, Machine himself slid through with a promising update, indicating that it would be coming "soon, real soon." Of course, that's far from a concrete confirmation of its existence, though it does seem as if it's something that both rappers have been considering. Given their Griselda connection -- not to mention an actual blood relation -- it does feel like it's only a matter of time.

At this point in time, however, consider this to be purely speculative. It wouldn't be the first time Conway has teased a mysterious album, having recently stoked the narrative that he, Eminem, and Alchemist were collaborating on a secret project. As per usual, patience is advised -- though the time for Griselda dominance is certainly looming. Look for Benny The Butcher's Plugs I Met 2 to drop this coming Friday, and stay tuned for further updates on what Conway has been readying.