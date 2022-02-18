Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn Converse About Catching Bodies With Class On "John Woo Flick"

Them Griselda boys did it again.

Griselda has a level of consistent quality the vast minority of conglomerates ever reach. Every track is penned with poise and precision, with the dedication to the craft on full display. Line for line, bar for bar, the team details their realities in a manner that makes fabrication seem nearly implausible. Conway, Benny, and Gunn continue to put Buffalo on their backs while steadily trudging forward.

Two members of the Griselda camp, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher, have solo albums slated for release just around the corner. Benny The Butcher's Tana Talk 4 will drop in March of 2022. He also dropped a fire freestyle over at DJ Clue earlier in the week. Conway The Machine's first major label endeavor God Don't Make Mistakes is set to hit streams even sooner, set for a February 25th debut.

The video for "John Woo Flick" stands to show that regardless of individual efforts, the gang is still intact and will continue bodying any beats they breathe on.

Check out the swanky video for John Woo Flick below: