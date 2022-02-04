Conway Locks In With Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn On "John Woo Flick"

The Griselda takeover is underway this month. With Benny The Butcher expected to drop his major-label debut on Def Jam next week, Tana Talk 4, fans were treated to his new collaboration with J. Cole last week. However, Conway the Machine is also gearing up to drop his forthcoming debut on Shady Records at the end of this month. The highly-anticipated God Don't Make Mistakes is due out later this month. Ahead of its release, Conway came through with a brand new cut alongside his Griselda family.

Conway showcases lyrical excellence alongside Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn on his latest offering, "John Woo Flick." Daringer and Kill handle the production with a murky instrumental. Conway kicks off the record before handing the mic over to Benny The Butcher. Westside Gunn closes the track, reminding everyone that he's just as much a formidable MC as he is a curator.

Check out the latest from Conway below.

Quotable Lyrics

Kush in the morning, drink my 'gnac in the day

I'm tired of hearin' old n***as talk 'bout back in the day

I ride around with two things, that's a MAC and a K

Act like I'm playin', I'm pullin' up and I'ma blast you away