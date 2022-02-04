mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Conway Locks In With Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn On "John Woo Flick"

Aron A.
February 04, 2022 11:58
154 Views
11
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

John Woo Flick
Conway The Machine Feat. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn
Produced by Daringer

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (4)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Conway locks in with Benny and Westside Gunn on his latest single.


The Griselda takeover is underway this month. With Benny The Butcher expected to drop his major-label debut on Def Jam next week, Tana Talk 4, fans were treated to his new collaboration with J. Cole last week. However, Conway the Machine is also gearing up to drop his forthcoming debut on Shady Records at the end of this month. The highly-anticipated God Don't Make Mistakes is due out later this month. Ahead of its release, Conway came through with a brand new cut alongside his Griselda family.

Conway showcases lyrical excellence alongside Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn on his latest offering, "John Woo Flick." Daringer and Kill handle the production with a murky instrumental. Conway kicks off the record before handing the mic over to Benny The Butcher. Westside Gunn closes the track, reminding everyone that he's just as much a formidable MC as he is a curator.

Check out the latest from Conway below.

Quotable Lyrics
Kush in the morning, drink my 'gnac in the day
I'm tired of hearin' old n***as talk 'bout back in the day
I ride around with two things, that's a MAC and a K
Act like I'm playin', I'm pullin' up and I'ma blast you away

Conway The Machine Benny The Butcher Westside Gunn Daringer Griselda
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Conway Locks In With Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn On "John Woo Flick"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject