Over the last few years, Griselda artists Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine have been thrust into the spotlight and receiving the appreciaton they've deserved. The independent Griselda label, active since 2012, has had an incredibly busy 10 years, pumping out more than 50 projects in that span of time. Conway The Machine is responsible for at least 10 of those releases, a testament to the work he's been putting in to gain the recognition he's earned.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Machine's most recent release, an album titled La Maquina, came in April of 2021. The album held some notable features, from "200 Pies" with 2 Chainz, to JID and Ludacris on the track "Scatter Brain." Receiving praise on the different approaches and flows he took, La Maquina's reception was his biggest yet and put the game on notice even more. Griselda artists became impossible to overlook or undervalue, with their names ringing through the industry and on social media platforms.

One industry and hip-hop giant to catch wind of Conway The Machine, even before the release of La Maquina, was Eminem. A Conway The Machine and Eminem collaboration entitled "BANG" was released in July of 2019. That same month, in an interview with RevoltTV, Conway was asked about his relationship with Em. He replied "You know, I’m f***in with Shady and Paul, and all of them for giving me an opportunity. Coming from Buffalo and making that kind of music, to roll the dice on us and f**k with us — that’s major, and I'll forever be grateful."

Conway The Machine's Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes will release on February 25th.

