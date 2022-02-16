Benny The Butcher Talks Crazy On "DJ Clue Freestyle"

There's absolutely no denying that Buffalo, New York native Benny The Butcher is in full album rollout mode.

In recent weeks, Benny has been extremely active in the soundscape that we call Hip Hop. His most recent single, a J. Cole assisted track called "Johnny P's Caddy," got ears perked up and radar's buzzing. While Cole's feature stole the show from a social and popularity perspective, listeners that are tuned in to what's really going on will notice The Butcher delivering a high-quality verse. This is nothing new, as over the years Griselda has morphed into a mecca of blue-ribbon raps.

Not only was the aforementioned single a huge success in Benny The Butcher's career, becoming his first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, he's also been gaining notoriety in the cultural standings. His talents were enlisted for a celebratory Black History Month performance at Barclays Center, home to the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. As a New York MC, and an avid student and product of Hip Hop culture, that's a big accomplishment.

Benny The Butcher's newest musical endeavor Tana Talk 4 is slated for release on March 11th, 2022. He initially stated February 11th, but made the correction a few weeks later.

How do you feel about this quick freestyle from The Butcher? Are you looking forward to Tana Talk 4? Share your thoughts below.

Quotable Lyrics

I went harder soon as they told me it can't happen,

Griselda set the bar tall as buildings in Manhattan,

Me? I'm on ESPN like I'm Dan Patrick,

And my chef hand can stretch like Mr. Fantastic's