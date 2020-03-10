Compton's Jay Worthy Releases "Two4one" Featuring Kamaiyah, Boogie, The Alchemist & More

Jay Worthy is a Compton-based rapper, who although is heavily influenced by the sound of his city, isn't afraid to try new things. Jay Worthy was able to lock in with legendary producers such as Cardo Got Wings, Jake One, The Alchemist and Harry Fraud taking over instrumentation for his new album Two4one. Worthy also put his friends on, including a featured artist on every one of the songs. Kamaiyah, Boogie, and Pressa are just a few of the artists to make the cut on his 8 track project.

Jay Worthy has a laid back feel and can sound similar to Freddie Gibbs, but his past reveals itself in his lyrics. Worthy has no problems casually speaking about his past, especially if it flows well.

The production on the album is quite impressive as well. West-coast 808s dominate the project, however, The Alchemist is the only West-coast producer involved. The sounds are lo-fi which fit well with the sonics of the album, and is refreshing, to say the least.

Tracklist:

1. Bullshit (ft. Kamaiyah, Cardo)

2. Off the Shits (ft. Pressa, Cardo)

3. Bellin (ft. Boogie, Jake One)

4. Blap (ft. P-Lo, Jake One)

5. Rainy Night in SF (ft. Larry June, The Alchemist)

6. The Routine (ft. G Perico, The Alchemist)

7. Uncle Brad (ft. El Camino, Harry Fraud)

8. Backpage (ft. Daytona, Grafh)