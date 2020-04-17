Comic-Con is always one of the biggest events in the entire world and every year, it invites pop culture fans from around the globe to embark on a quest to meet their favorite actors from some of their favorite shows. People get dressed up as different characters from comic books, movies, tv shows, and even cartoons and anime. There are Comic-Con events all over the world however the most popular one takes place in San Diego.

Due to recent measures enacted by the state of California to curb the spread of COVID-19, the organizers of Comic-Con have been forced to make an unprecedented decision in the event's 50-year history. Yes, that's right, Comic-Con has been canceled.

Paul Butterfield/Getty Images

Per Comic-Con:

"Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. [...] "Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."

While this will certainly be disappointing for many people, it is ultimately the right decision when you consider everything that is happening in the world right now. Hopefully, the event will be back in 2021.

[Via]