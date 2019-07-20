Avengers: Endgame will go down as the biggest movie of a generation. The finale film to 11 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies placed within the Infinity Saga is almost the highest-grossing film of all time. Although Marvel fans can't wait for studio head Kevin Feige to grace San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Friday saw the arrival of the masterminds behind Endgame. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely sat down and answered a slew of questions from an excited audience of fans at SDCC 2019. Markus and McFeely, who also wrote the first three Captain America films, Infinity War, and Endgame gave insight into some script ideas that had to be scrapped for the final cut.

The writers admitted that they struggled with Thor's storyline in Infinity War and Endgame. At first, they have envisioned the Asgardian battling a giant snake to acquire his new weapon Stormbreaker. The idea was fun, but didn't really make sense. Much like Thor's side quest in Age of Ultron (which made no sense), McFeely and Markus' original concept felt hollow. “It was dark for a long time because we hadn’t done well enough,” McFeely stated of their initial attempts to write Thor's storyline. His mission was “much too adventure-related, and insufficiently character-based,” Markus explained. They also teased a storyline where Thanos brings a decapitated head of Captain America from 2014 into the future to intimidate the Avengers.