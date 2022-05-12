Throughout his longstanding career, Andy Dick's successes have become almost a footnote to his legal issues. The comedy icon was once at the top of his game and his career seemed as if his reign wouldn't end, but then, there were a series of arrests and allegations of drunken attacks, violent behaviors, groping people, and overall strange occurrences.

According to news out of Los Angeles and Orange County, Dick has once again been taken into custody and this time, the 56-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting another man.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

PEOPLE stated that "Andy Dick was escorted out of an RV trailer in O'Neill Regional Park and later handcuffed on Wednesday, after a younger man claimed the comedian sexually assaulted him." Police reportedly received the call about the incident at the campground at 9:00 a.m. and Dick was arrested "on suspicion of felony sexual battery."

This comes on the heels of Dick's two arrests in 2021; back in June, he was taken into custody on "suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon" and in November, he was arrested for allegedly "attacking his boyfriend with a liquor bottle." Years ago he was accused of sexually assaulting a man—specifically, groping his rideshare driver.

Dick has been candid about his struggles with addictions and has reportedly had several stints in rehab. In recent years, Dick has all but disappeared from Hollywood, only to emerge when he has found himself on the wrong side of the law. It is unclear if he remains incarcerated at this time, but reports stated that his bail was set at $25K.

