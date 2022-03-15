Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj's collaboration has been confirmed, and the two have been showing off their excitement on their respective socials.

The 24-year-old rapper revealed the cover art for her single "Blick Blick," featuring the Queen Barb earlier today. The single is slated to drop this Friday, March 18.

Fans were quick to comment on how much they loved the artwork. "ITS ALREADY ICONIC," one fan said.

Coi took to Twitter posting some more artwork, asking her fans "Who's gonna make the Blick Blick comic book ??????"

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Though her announcement was almost ruined by her father, Benzino, Coi made sure to let her Twitter fans know, "all this is bringing me and him closer."

Back in February, Benzino revealed that the two rappers had been working together, pushing Coi to call out her father via Instagram Live telling him to "sit the f*ck down." Nicki also proceeded to deny the collaboration at first, posting to her IG story, "I don't have a collab coming with anyone. Onika mode. Love you."

Nonetheless, now that the news is out in the open, Nicki has been tweeting incessantly about her verse, praising it as one of her best, and beyond just that, she's called it the "verse of the year." As she said, that isn't normally the case for her -- "I normally don’t love my verse on anything. I’m always still making changes in my head."

Check out the new single art below.



