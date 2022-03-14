Benzino almost ruined this moment for his daughter, Coi Leray, after prematurely announcing that the New Jersey-based artist had a feature from Nicki Minaj on her upcoming debut album. About a month ago, the rumors started swirling after Benzino confirmed an upcoming collaboration from the pair of rappers but immediately after, Nicki took to her socials to deny working with Coi.

"I don't have a collab coming with anyone," she said at the time.

Clearly, it just wasn't the right time to make the announcement to the world. Last week, Nicki shouted out Coi during her interview with Joe Budden, talking about the artist's "trendsetter" status. And now, they're solidifying their friendship with a new song together, announcing "Blick Blick," which drops in a few days.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"TRENDSETTERS LOADING," wrote Coi on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself with Nicki from the music video shoot. "My new single 'Blick Blick' w| The QUEEN @Nickiminaj drops this FRIDAY 3/18."

This is a massive moment in Coi's career, and it will surely make some of today's rap girls a little jealous. Recently, there has been a debate on social media, including rappers like Erica Banks and Baby Tate, who have been shooting their shots at a Nicki feature. With due time, that may come for them. Asian Doll additionally said that she was next in line for a feature from the Queen, but it turns out that Coi had them all beat on this one.

Stay tuned for the release of "Blick Blick" this week and let us know in the comments if you're excited to hear Coi's new single with Nicki.



