Nicki Minaj is ramping up the efforts for a massive year ahead. The rap star came through with back-to-back bangers earlier this year, both of which feature Lil Baby. However, her collaborative partners are extending further into the new generation of rappers. Coi Leray announced that she and Nicki Minaj will be dropping off their new collaboration, "Blick Blick," due out this Friday.

Rumors that Nicki and Coi Leray working together started bubbling after Benzino spilled the beans. He later apologized, which made it seem like his claim that a collaboration existed might not be true. Nicki later denied that the song existed. Ultimately, it seems like Coi and Nicki just wanted to have a solid rollout.

Nicki's continued to hype up the collaboration on Twitter earlier today. After teasing a few bars on the record, she confidently declared that she has the "verse of the year" on the upcoming release.

"Incoming… Verse of the year is LOADING," she tweeted. "Lemme show you sum rq"



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

One fan quickly noted how Nicki isn't the type to ever hype up her own verses and collaborations. Nicki hinted that it's also a verse that showcases her high technical prowess as an MC. "And no you won’t be able to learn the verse right away so don’t try. Breath control. Breathe. Meditate. Diction exercises. Do that for the next 4 days. Then maybe," she added.

Check her tweets below.