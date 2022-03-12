Coi Leray has always made efforts to separate herself from the pack. Whether it be her curious outfit choices like revealing clothing, Ivy Park x Adidas thirst traps or unique New York Fashion Week fits, she has always stood out. But, undeniably, she is a trendsetter.

One of the most popular trends she has set in motion is the box braids she continuously rocks. While she certainly did not invent the hairstyle, many other female rappers and artists have picked up on her idea and replicated it recently. In a recent interview with Joe Budden, a highly-anticipated showdown, Nicki Minaj acknowledge Coi's influence with the hairstyle.

"I didn't know Coi Leray started the trend with the braids, I didn't know that," she said. "I think someone told me afterwards. Cause I was on my little hiatus, and I came back and started seeing everyone wearing these particular kind of braids. I didn't know Coi Leray started those braids."

While Nicki recently shut down a rumor that she is collaborating with or would collaborate with Leray, she still showed appreciation where it is due. Minaj has always been a huge influence to Coi, as she now hopes to follow in her footsteps and be one of the most popular female rappers in the game with her upcoming release.

Perhaps Coi's innovative mind that led her to wear her hair in the now widespread fashion will help her to find a way to connect with Nicki in the future.