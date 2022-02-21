With her debut studio album arriving soon, Coi Leray is back in the headlines because of her father Benzino's claims that she has an upcoming collaboration with Nicki Minaj on the way.

"She got the song with Nicki Minaj that's gonna be coming out that's gonna be crazy," said the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star on Clubhouse over the weekend.

After the news got out, social media users reacted with many labeling the upcoming collaboration "questionable" for Nicki. Others couldn't wait to hear the record, detailing what they want to hear from the Queen and Princess of rap. Unfortunately though, it looks like Benzino's information could have been a false alarm because Nicki is denying the collaboration.

"I don't have a collab coming with anyone," wrote Nicki on Instagram Stories. "Onika mode. Love you."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Prior to Nicki's response, Coi told her father to take a backseat in her career, addressing the situation on Instagram Live. "When people was yappin' they mouth on the Clubhouse he felt like he had to defend himself but I had to tell my dad, he's an OG and he was super-super big back in the day and everybody knows my dad's an OG. He gotta play the back, gracefully," said Coi. "It's my turn now. It's my turn, daddy. I'ma need you to sit the f*ck down, grab some popcorn, enjoy the show, and clap for me when it's time to clap for me. Alright, daddy?"

Coi went on to inform the viewers that she told Benzino all of that before hopping on the live stream, so there was no drama there.

After Nicki denied the collaboration, Coi logged onto Twitter and said, "Every time I turn my head it’s some evil sh*t going on."

Benzino also tweeted, saying, "Gm world, I have to [do] better and I will." In a second post, he added, "I just wanna apologize to Coi, Nicki everyone involved, I meant no harm nor did I mean to offend or disrespect anyone. I know better, it’s a business of trust and I broke that. I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again. Smh."

