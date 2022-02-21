Benzino just revealed another family secret, telling the world that his daughter, Coi Leray, has an upcoming collaboration with Nicki Minaj that will be released on her upcoming debut studio album.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Benzino recently broke some big news about his daughter's upcoming debut album, revealing on Clubhouse that Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have been together in the studio and have an upcoming song on the way.



Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"She got the song with Nicki Minaj that's gonna be coming out that's gonna be crazy," said Benzino in a Clubhouse room this weekend, seemingly confirming that Coi has received an official co-sign from the Queen of Rap. As the Trend Setter continues to hype up her debut album, Coi has not confirmed a collaboration with Nicki. Neither has Nicki, going silent on the topic.

In the past, Benzino and Coi have had a very public feud, but we haven't heard about their family drama in months. Obviously, Benzino has insider knowledge about what his daughter has been up to, and it would be confusing for him to lie about an upcoming Nicki collaboration.

Are you excited to hear the alleged new song from Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj? If that never comes, we can all stay tuned for Coi's upcoming single, which is produced by Chief Keef. According to Coi, it will be the first song that the Chicago-based rapper has produced for a woman.



