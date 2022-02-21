Is Coi Leray done with love? On Sunday, February 20th, the "Anxiety" singer took to Twitter to share a message that has fans speculating that she and Toronto-based recording artist Pressa may have called things quits.

"No More Relationships," she wrote yesterday morning, sending the rumour mill spinning. When a fan responded with, "Make this a song Pls <3" Leray said, "Done," unofficially confirming that new music will be on the way, hopefully in the near future.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The last time that Pressa and his girl made headlines was in December of 2021 when Lil Kim gassed them up in the comments of an adorable Instagram vacation video, which has since been deleted from the Boston-born rapper's feed. "[Cat heart eyes emojis] I Love this! U 2!!!! This is so sweet So cute [praying hands emoji][red heart emoji]," the rap legend wrote at the time.

In October of last year, Leray sent breakup rumours flying via Twitter once again, simply writing "Single" on her page, although the "Attachments" collaborators were posted up in some lovey-dovey photos within a matter of days.





As of late, the 24-year-old's feed has been filled with fantastic fashion moments, including a casual LaQuan Smith and Jimmy Choo stunt after sitting front row at the rising designer's recent runway alongside the likes of Saucy Santana and La La Anthony.

Leray also attended shows by HARDWARE LDN and Christian Cowan during her time at New York Fashion Week – check out the photos below, and tune back in with HNHH later for any updates on Coi Leray's relationship status.







