Coi Leray and Pressa appear to have called it quits on their relationship, seemingly breaking up after less than a year of dating. Coi appeared to announce their breakup with a deleted tweet, simply writing, "Single."

Many believe that she was referring to her relationship status, and not an upcoming music release. She followed up the tweet by saying, "If your n***a lets you go to sleep mad every night, you need a new n***a." That post remains on Coi's feed.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Previously, Coi and Pressa were viewed as one of the cutest hip-hop couples. Coi started spending more time in Canada, Pressa's home country, and they appeared to be falling madly in love. The two rappers are born only one day apart, making them both Taurus. Fans (and even Pressa!) used to rave about their relationship by saying that they were attracted to each other because they look alike, sound alike, and act similarly. Perhaps they're just too similar though?

Pressa also hasn't been appearing in Coi's social media videos, which he was once a staple of.

Recently, Pressa appeared on The Breakfast Club and announced the release date for his upcoming deluxe project. He also spoke about his relationship with Coi, so it's surprising to see that things went bad so quickly after the interview.

We will keep you posted but right now, it's not looking good.