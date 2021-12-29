Her thin frame has often become the subject of debate and jokes, but Coi Leray has maintaned that she isn't interested in changing her body for anyone. One of the many pressures of the entertainment industry is adhering to a beauty standards that regularly shifts from one trend to the next, and as her star continues to rise, Leray has found herself on the receiving end of harassment from people who like to weigh in about her shape and weight.

This is a topic that the "Twinnem" rapper has touched on repeatedly, but it hasn't stopped her from showing off her assets. We previously reported on the rapper twerking when preaching body acceptance, and she returned with more bikini pics alongside her boyfriend, Pressa.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

The happy couple looked to be on vacation as they swim together under a waterfall. Leray shared the video alongside several other photos of their getaway, including another kissing photo for fans. Lil Kim hopped in her comments to fawn over the young rappers in love.

"[Cat heart eyes emojis] I Love this ! U 2!!!! This is so sweet So cute [praying hands emoji][red heart emoji]," the Rap icon wrote.

In her previous post, Leray petitioned for the public to focus on other things in the coming year besides the women's weight and body shapes. "Don't madder how natural she is, who her doctor is, if she has curves, cellulite, big small, round square, let's just make it a priority to spread love," she wrote in the caption to her bikini twerking post. "Worry the f*ck about yourself. Yuh. 2022 I'm excited [shining heart emojis]."

Check out Coi Leray's video below.











