Well, that was fast. Not even a few days after Coi Leray tweeted and deleted that she was "single" after venting about going to bed mad every night, the New Jersey-based rapper is back with her boyfriend, Toronto rapper Pressa. The two reunited to celebrate the release of Pressa's new Gardner Express deluxe project, which has five new songs.

The self-proclaimed "biggest purr" showed off in the new Fendi x SKIMS collaboration, which was gifted to her by Kim Kardashian, before sharing some lovey-dovey photos with Pressa. It's been a while since they shared the limelight on social media after Pressa started popping up in her TikToks, but after they were spotted together at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, it seems they are back on the best terms.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

In two of the new pictures, Coi and Pressa are coupled up, kissing in one of the shots. Pressa also shared footage of them spending the night together, showing off the custom cake that Coi commissioned, featuring Pressa's album cover. "@coileray got me right baby," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Coi and Pressa started dating less than a year ago, meeting when they worked on the remix to "Attachments." Do you think they make a cute couple? Check out their latest photos below.











