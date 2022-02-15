La La Anthony is having a serious moment in the spotlight right now. Late last month, the 39-year-old made headlines when she attended the Power Book IV: Force premiere in support of her on-screen boyfriend Tommy Egan, played by Ozark actor Joseph Sikora.

Weeks later, the mother of one is stepping out in style once again, this time to attend LaQuan Smith's Fall 2022 runway show, for which she brought along her son, Kiyan, and was dressed in a stunning outfit by the up-and-coming designer himself.





"Congrats to the incredibly talented @laquan_smith on an AMAZING show last night!!!!!" La La captioned an upload from this morning, showing off her glamorous look of the night. "We had so much fun! You killed it, babe. The clothes were [fire] and it was an incredible night all around."

As Nylon notes, Anthony was seated front row alongside major names like Saucy Santana, Coi Leray, and Gossip Girl 2.0 actor Zión Moreno. The star-studded affair was also attended by miss Julia Fox, who actually opened the show, making her runway debut just hours after it was confirmed that she and Kanye West had ended their romantic relationship.





"Julia has been my girl from day one," Smith told WWD of the 32-year-old actress. "She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, 'let’s just do it,'" he added, speaking of his decision to cast Fox in his show.

Another famous face who appeared on the runway is Euphoria's Chloe Cherry, who recently opened up about her transition from the world of being a pornstar to being a prime-time actress – read more about that here, and check out more photos from LaQuan Smith's latest runway below.

