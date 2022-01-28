If you think the cast of Euphoria is wild on-screen, just wait until you find out what they get up to in real life. During an interview with Nylon, 24-year-old actress Chloe Cherry opened up about her journey from the world of adult entertainment to acting onset alongside stars like Zendaya, Dominic Fike, and Alexa Demie.

Before she appeared in the HBO series, Cherry got some practice in while performing in a porn parody that imagined a hookup between Z's Rue and Hunter Schafer's Jules. "My friend and I, who’s also an adult movie star, we were just both huge fans of the show and we thought that that one scene [with Rue and Jules] was just so beautiful," the Pennsylvania native shared.





"When you're making a porn parody, the best way to make them is scenes like that, where they're already insinuating that sex is about to happen. So that's usually what people would want to see in terms of a porn parody. Fans really, really liked it. They thought it was awesome."

Euphoria director-writer-creator Sam Levinson first discovered Cherry on Instagram and thought that she seemed funny. She admitted to being a "huge fan of the show" before ever being asked to audition, so it was an "unreal" experience for her to see the cast in person.

"Everybody's so beautiful and so nice, and they all have amazing personalities, and they're all so talented," the entertainer told Nylon. "It was just so much talent in one room, so much sense of humour and just great sense of fashion. Everyone's really smart and very just, creative and talented."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

When faced with the inevitable question of what it was like to transition from porn to regular television – if you can call Euphoria that – Cherry revealed that she didn't find that much of a difference between the two worlds.

"I’m an actress, just through and through an actress," she said, adding that she's "acted for a long time" and has aspirations of continuing to expand her resume in the future.

