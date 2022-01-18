The cast of Euphoria are some of the hottest stars in Hollywood following the hit series' second season premiere on Sunday, January 9th. The latest edition of the HBO show sees the return of favourites like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeny, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferraria.

"3 Nights" singer Dominic Fike has also joined the cast as Elliot, and as ET Canada reports, he may have met a new love interest during his time on set.

This past Sunday, January 16th, the 26-year-old Naples native was spotted holding hands with co-star Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules Vaughn on-screen, following a dinner date at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

While the actress wore a choker and grey hoodie layered under a windbreaker, a patterned skirt, and white high-top sneakers, Fike paired a distressed striped sweater with a simple necklace, black pants, and a pair of slick black Doc Martens.

Celebrity gossip account @deuxmoi on Instagram alleges that the pair were seen "kissing and dancing" inside the venue while hanging out with other castmates like Elordi and Demie.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Seeing as we're only two episodes into the already explosive season (spoiler alert – a possible love triangle between Jules, Elliot, and Zendaya's character, Rue, has already been teased), who's to say what other antics we'll see the stars get up to throughout the rollout?

Speaking of Z – she recently hopped on Instagram to remind her fans that Euphoria definitely isn't a safe show for everyone to watch, as it's loaded with graphic and potentially triggering content. "I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," she wrote.

"This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."





Have you tapped into season two of Euphoria yet? If yes, what do you think of Dominic Fike's acting debut?

