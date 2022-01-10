HBO's Euphoria has made a glorious return to our screens, but even the show's stars are cautioning their fans that the series may not be for everyone. Following the premiere of season two on Sunday, January 9th, Zendaya – who plays Rue – has taken to her Instagram page to issue a trigger warning.

"I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," the 25-year-old advised readers yesterday. She then went on to explain that if you were impacted by the last season, then this one will only be more intense.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

"This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch if you feel comfortable."

As the New York Post mentions, season two of the Drake-produced hit series kicked off with "raw scenes of drug abuse, heroin addiction, a near-overdose and child abuse, among other mature topics."

Zendaya herself plays a recovering teenage drug addict, while other stars like Jacob Elordi (Nate) portray a "psychotic" jock with major anger issues and Barbie Ferreria (Kat) plays a girl who struggles with body image issues and eventually turns to sex work in the form of cam girling.

The show isn't easy to watch, but the rawness is exactly what draws audiences in.

New episodes of Euphoria air on HBO Max every Sunday at 9 PM. Check out the season two trailer in the clip below.

[Via]