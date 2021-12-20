Zendaya’s reign is showing no signs of stopping. Earlier today, HBO unveiled the trailer for Euphoria season two, which stars the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year alongside names like Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and many more.

The latest edition of the hit series is scheduled to premiere early in the new year, but ahead of that, the new visual helps build anticipation as we’re reintroduced to our favourite characters, including Zendaya’s Rue.





“When I first met her I was just, immediately in love,” she can be heard saying after we see Rue entering an addictions counselling meeting. “As soon as I saw her, I was just immediately afraid to lose her.” It’s then revealed that the beloved character went through a relapse, and is currently in recovery.

“3 Nights” singer Dominic Fike appears in the second season, and his stint in the trailer shows him crossing paths with Rue after seemingly sniffing a substance in a bathroom. Model Barbie Ferreira also returns to the screen, sharing a steamy kiss before breaking down and crying in another scene.

All in all, the nearly 3-minute long trailer is jam-packed with pure chaos in the way that we’ve come to expect from the critically-acclaimed show. The tension only continues to grow as time goes on, building up the suspense and anticipation of what’s to come when the premiere takes place on January 9th.

Check out the official look at Euphoria season two below and tell us who your favourite character is in the comments.

[Via]