It remains one of the hottest shows on television, but Euphoria has received its fair share of backlash. The second season of the Zendaya-led series has continued the on-screen chaos of drug use and sexual exploits involving teenagers, and some have argued that the gratuitous imagery is causing harm. There have been critics who have also taken their grievances to social media as they question why graphic sex scenes involving what's supposed to be underage kids were approved for artistic purposes.

Still, Euphoria is an award-winning series that earned Zendaya an Emmy, but the D.A.R.E. program has publicly stepped forward to condemn the show. Launched in 1983, the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program has long delivered lessons to the youth about the dangers of substance abuse.

“It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as ‘groundbreaking,’ rather than recognizing the potential negative consequences on school-age children who today face unparalleled risks and mental health challenges,” the representative for D.A.R.E. reportedly said.

"Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, 'Euphoria,' chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world."

Meanwhile, Zendaya has used her platform to warn potential viewers that Euphoria is for "mature audiences."

