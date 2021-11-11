There was a brief moment when some believed that Coi Leray and Pressa had broken up, but the pair of rappers claim their romance is hotter than ever. The two are hoping to climb the Rap charts and become the next huge artists in the genre, and because they are entertainers who happen to be dating, their relationship often overshadows their talents.

Coi and Pressa have found themselves subjected to trolls and negativity, but in our recent interview with the Toronto star, Pressa says he and his famous girlfriend aren't concerned with critics.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"We ain’t worried about no motherf*cking comments,' he recently told HNHH. "It ain’t coming from nobody that ain’t got sh*t in life to do. We ain’t worried about no motherf*cker that lives out their mama house, tweeting." Coi also mentioned Pressa on Twitter where she complimented him and added she would defend her relationship if necessary.

"Pressa is a Filipino & Jamaican Canadian man. Yes he’s a pretty boy and has manners but don’t get it twisted !!!!" the "Twinnem" rapper tweeted. "His beautiful brown skin, and long Asian hair might tickle y’all feathers but try it hoe." You can check out Coi's warning below and make sure to read our interview: Toronto Legend Pressa Is Making A Name For Himself In America.



