Coi Leray and her father, Benzino, haven't always seen eye to eye. Following her success, the two managed to bump heads on social media quite often.

The most recent issue that almost tore a wedge in their relationship was Benzino dishing out some top secret news. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star hopped on Clubhouse and told users, "She got the song with Nicki Minaj that's gonna be coming out that's gonna be crazy." What seemed like a father innocently expressing his gratitude, quickly turned into the song almost not being released.

Fortunately, Nicki went through with the single and "Blick Blick" is climbing the charts.

To promote her album that drops tomorrow, Coi joined the members of The Breakfast Club and ended up reliving the entire situation.

When reminiscing on how the Trinidadian rapper came to be featured on the track, Coi said, "She heard it through the grapevine. One of my teams sent it to her team." The 23-year-old has been a fan of Nicki for years, and still finds it unbelievable that she was able to collab with her.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The energy turned out to be the same for Nicki as well. "We spoke," started Coi, "and she told me she loves me... She loves how authentic I am." Since the two paired up, Minaj hasn't left her corner and remains a real and humble motivator in her life.

Chiming into the conversation, Charlamagne brings up how Nicki thought of pulling the record after it was announced prematurely.

"My dad is a great man and I love him," Coi began to explain. Diving further into how the leak came out, Coi told the hosts that Benzino got a little bit too excited. The "No More Parties" rapper admitted that her and her father are rekindling their relationship, and because of that, she felt forced to tell him her moves so that he can feel proud.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"I told him don't say a word, I didn't even send him the song," Coi joked. Upon finding out about her dad's mishap, she felt that her life was over. "I'm like 'She's canning it.' I threw my phone, 'Nicki's done, she's not calling me back no more.'"

Coi instantly questioned her dad, to which he quickly apologized. "I don't know if I was more hurt of the fact that I felt like I lost the verse or I felt like my father was humiliated and he was so proud and he was so crushed."

All in all, the father and daughter continue to heal their relationship, and Coi and Nicki still got their hit. Everybody won.



