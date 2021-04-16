For a minute, it seemed like the family drama between Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray had subsided. After their initial back-and-forth, which was prompted by Coi's lyrics in her breakout single "No More Parties," the buzzing young star did an about-face and changed her opinion of her father. Following her comments about Benzino, Coi tweeted that she would love her dad "forever and always."

Catching wind of the message, Benzino is questioning Coi's motives, calling out his own daughter again and telling her to keep that same energy and give him a call.



Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

"Fake love will make you hate love," said the reality television star. "So not only is the internet the place to tell someone you got beef, but it’s all the place to tell someone you love them? How bout using the same phone for the keypad and call button. Sh*ts fake asf."

He followed up the rude comments about his daughter with a post for all of the people leaving messages on his post, calling out his haters. "It’s funny how all the internet people react emotionally when you make a comment in your best interest but since it’s not what they want to hear or how they see it then they attack," wrote Benzino. "They don’t even know you or the situation. Each one of y’all can suck covid d*ck and take a nap."

Recently, Coi Leray has been promoting her new single "Big Purr" with Pooh Shiesty, teasing the upcoming music video with a few stills from their shoot. She hasn't responded to her father's latest remarks.

What do you think of the family feud?



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images