Coi Leray & Pooh Shiesty Unite On "Big Purr"

She's been purring her way through her songs for a while and after much hype surrounding this latest single, Coi Leray finally drops off her "Big Purr" single featuring Pooh Shiesty. Leray has been making waves but it was her last release, "No More Parties," that found her new success, especially after she added Lil Durk to the remix. This time around, Leray takes her signature sound and makes it a song with the help of Gucci Mane's artist.

Recently, Leray was embroiled in a bit of tension with social media influencer Rolling Ray. He, too, is known for saying "purr" and he targeted the rapper with claims that she took his phrase and made it into a song. After a brief back and forth, Leray denied his accusations and shared that she's only focusing on things that will help her elevate, much like her previous lyrics have suggested.

Stream "Big Purr" by Coi Leray featuring Pooh Shiesty and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, baby, after we f*ck, we ain't gon' talk 'bout it, leave right there

Tell your b*tch she dead, can't come back here

Yeah, he gon' hit from the back, throw me up in the air

Yeah, baby, keep that fire, put it up in the air