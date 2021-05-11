Coi Leray is having a huge year for her career, inching closer to the release of her debut studio album. After years of being overlooked, the Boston-born rapper has found her niche, going off with a few different songs in 2021. "No More Parties" has officially been certified platinum and her other singles, including "Bout Me" and "Big Purr" with Pooh Shiesty, have also been making noise.

As she celebrates her recent success, Coi Leray is ringing in her twenty-fourth birthday today. A bunch of her celebrity friends, including Kodak Black, Yung Miami, and others have already gotten a head start on helping the rising star party up on her big day. As she often does these days, Coi started off the day by showing some skin on her socials, posting a Dior-clad gallery on Instagram.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Rocking a hoodie with nothing but a peach-colored thong on the bottom, Coi Leray caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of people who double-tapped the picture. She wished herself a happy birthday in the caption, encouraging a bunch of others, including Foushée, Lil Keed, and others, to join in.

She has yet to share an official birthday video to TikTok but given how active she's been over there, you've got to know that's coming soon.

Check out some of Coi's recent pictures below. Happy birthday!