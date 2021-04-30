Coi Leray is only doing shit that's going to make her elevate, and that much has been clear from how much she's grown as an artist in 2021. Reaching new heights in her career, the 23-year-old rapper has become one of this year's biggest breakout stars, earning all kinds of attention following the release of her hit single "No More Parties." The track has been a massive success on social media, helping Coi develop a strong fanbase by showcasing her goofy personality. People love her for her, so you know that this buzz will be sustainable.

As she continues to make noise, the rising superstar has officially made her television debut on the latest episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, performing "No More Parties." The party scene saw extras playing beer pong, passing out on the couch, and throwing empty red cups all over the place. It felt like a typical college party with Coi delivering her Benzino-targeted rhymes with ease in front of the studio audience. She seems like a natural on the stage and it's only a matter of time before she gets even more opportunities to showcase her skills on a grand scale like this.

With her debut album coming soon, watch Coi Leray's latest televised performance of "No More Parties" on The Tonight Show below. How do you think she did?