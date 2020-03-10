One of the major precautions that you should be taking in order to not come into contact with the coronavirus is to avoid large crowds and public gatherings. Music festivals are exactly that and, as a precautionary measure, it has been announced that Coachella 2020 and Stagecoach will likely be pushed back until October.

With the growing threat of coronavirus echoing throughout the entire world, festival organizers have been forced to reconsider their plans for this year. Professional sports leagues, like the NBA and others, have been communicating over whether they should continue their regular schedules without inviting any fans to the arenas and it would appear as though Coachella's organizers are also coming close to a decision.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Officials at Goldenvoice, the parent company for Coachella and Stagecoach, is attempting to save the events from cancellation by reportedly planning to move them to October, according to Billboard. Coachella 2020 would be taking place on the weekends of October 9 and October 16 if the festival is indeed moved, while Stagecoach would be the following week.

If the postponement is not possible, the festivals will likely be cancelled. Obviously, this is a tall task for Coachella and Stagecoach, as the move would involve hundreds of artists agreeing to the new dates. Headliners Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against The Machine were set to perform in April at the Indio-based festival. We will keep you updated on what happens.