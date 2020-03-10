Damian Lillard has consistently proven himself to be one of the best players in the NBA and over the last couple of years, he has been one of the most vocal. Lillard is someone who stands up for the rights of the players while also voicing concerns whenever he sees fit. The latest hot button issue in the NBA is the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19. The NBA is contemplating drastic measures in order to limit the spread of the disease. These measures include playing games without any fans present.

While speaking to Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian, Lillard gave his in-depth take on the virus and the strategies he has undergone to make sure he and his son steer clear of the virus. As you can imagine, the last few weeks have been difficult.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

“Obviously, it’s concerning,” Lillard said. “Especially in the environment that we work in, we’re constantly high-fiving and signing autographs and greeting people. We’re always in the presence of thousands of people. So, you’re concerned for those reasons and then we’re around (the media) as well. … So, it’s kind of a concern, but you just got to do your best to take care of yourself, try to stay clean, keep your hands clean. For me, I’ve just been trying to keep myself and my son out of as many crowds as possible.”

Lillard isn't the only player concerned about the virus and as it turns out, the executives are scared too. A meeting is being held on Wednesday where drastic measures could be enacted. If this is the case, the league could be in for an interesting few months.