Coronavirus has become quite possibly the biggest news item in the world. Over 100,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease and it is quickly spreading throughout the world. The possibility of a pandemic has every country in the world on its toes and people are worried. Sports leagues are taking drastic measures to prevent the spread of the disease and moving forward, the NBA could be apart of those efforts. Over the past week, it has been reported that the NBA is preparing teams for the possibility of playing without any fans in the stands.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, this possibility could very well become a reality and league executives are worried about what it could all mean, moving forward. On Wednesday, the league will hold a meeting where every team will have to discuss the "next steps."

"Concerns are escalating among owners and executives that more drastic steps could be coming for the league, including games played with only essential personnel in arenas; the precise scenario that the NBA has required teams be prepared to execute," Wojnarowski wrote.

Without fans, NBA games would certainly be bizarre to watch. The lack of crowd noise would make on-court arguments more audible while the general tone of the games would be eery. Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.