In the wake of Kanye West's decision to drop out of his headlining slot at Coachella, just weeks away from his performance, the festival is scrambling to find a replacement. According to a new report from TMZ, organizers are considering Silk Sonic, The Weeknd, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.

Silk Sonic has reportedly shot down the offer to headline Coachella, with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. saying that there isn't enough time for them to put together a proper performance.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Weeknd and The Red Hot Chili Peppers are apparently still in play. Coachella organizers are even considering asking The Weeknd to perform songs with Swedish House Mafia during their set.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up for a nationwide tour, later this year, and with no major rock act in any of the top slots, the band could certainly fill a void. The Chili Peppers are best-known for their 1999 album, Californication. They've won six Grammy Awards and have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Despite losing West, headliners Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia are all still scheduled to perform at Coachella.

The festival is scheduled to begin on April 15.

[Via]