Coachella officially has an open headliner spot. According to TMZ, Kanye West has dropped out of performing at the two-weekend-long event set to take place in Indio, California later this month, meaning that Travis Scott – who was reportedly set to appear alongside the DONDA rapper – won't be taking the stage either.

Sources close to Ye allegedly informed the outlet of the creative's decision, coming just one day after his media manager, Jason Lee, shut down claims that the father of four would be "going away to get help" for his mental health that were shared to Page Six by insiders close to his ex, Kim Kardashian.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"It's currently unclear exactly why Kanye's backing out," the publication notes, although he has had a tumultuous few months, feuding online with everyone from Trevor Noah (who he used racial slurs against, resulting in a 24-hour ban from Instagram) to Pete Davidson, who he has a particularly tense relationship with.

The 44-year-old has not posted anything on the app since he was hit with the temporary limitations, although he was spotted in late March at his son Saint West's soccer game, co-parenting alongside his ex.





Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia are still set to headline, although Ye's absence leaves audiences with a clear lack of diversity.

Scott was initially set to headline back in 2020, but the show was ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19. He was booked again for 2022, but after the tragedy that unfolded at Astroworld Festival last November, organizers opted out of commissioning him.

Who would you like to take over Ye's spot on the Coachella festival lineup? Let us know in the comments below.

[Via]