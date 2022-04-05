The organizers behind Coachella are reportedly not upset with Kanye West for backing out of his headlining gig for the festival, according to TMZ. The team understands "he's been through a lot lately, and want him to take the time to work on himself," as explained by the outlet.

However, Coachella did not have a backup ready for West and the festival's producers apparently learned about the decision through reporting in the media on Monday.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

While West has not explained his decision personally, a source close to Ye and the Kardashian recently claimed that the legendary rapper would be "going away to get help" for his mental health.

West's new Head of Media and Partnerships, Jason Lee, denied those rumors on Friday.

"Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by 'sources close to the Kardashians,' which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim," Lee said. "He's been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we've seen as recent."

West was slated to perform at Coachella on April 17 and 24.

