We might soon be losing both City Girls. Right now, JT is out of action as she completes her prison sentence for fraud. Yung Miami has been holding down the crew with their growing popularity but it looks like she might also need to take a break. As reported by The Shade Room, the rapper is currently expecting a baby, which she revealed in a new documentary.

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, already has one child but she's expecting another. She admitted that she will soon be giving birth to another baby during a phone conversation in the City Girls' documentary. She was seemingly in the middle of a private conversation with her boyfriend, mega-producer Southside, when she dropped the bomb on him. "I'm pregnant," she said. The man on the other end of the call asks her to confirm and she starts crying, answering in the affirmative.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A good number of City Girls fans claim to have known about the pregnancy all along. A few days ago, rumours started flying around on gossip websites about Caresha's possible pregnancy and now that we've heard the news directly from the source, we can finally celebrate. There is currently no timetable on when she's due.

As we said, this muddles up the girl group's schedule for the near future. Yung Miami has been keeping herself busy with promo and videos as she awaits JT's return but now, she will likely need to take some time off as well.