In early December, Quality Control Music went all out for City Girls' JT's birthday. Tuesday (February 11) is all about Yung Miami as the rapper celebrates her 26th trip around the sun. Southside wrote a tender message to his girlfriend Yung Miami, sharing with the world why he loves and appreciates her so much. JT also wanted to send out a few kind words to her partner in crime and she included a sneak peek at the extra-iced out chain she purchased for Yung Miami as a gift.

"Happy birthday to my EVERYTHING I spent a car on this I F*CKING LOVE YOU & if a b*tch ever think other wise they crazy!!!! B*tch you love diamonds Chanel & your kids.... it’s all there! Pop your sh*t!!!! @yungmiami305 SURPRISE #shouldvewenttoelliot #PERIOD❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ YALL HOES STOP PLAYING WITH US😂💎💎💎💎💎."

The bling features a mini-version of the rapper standing next to the Miami skyline with the words "City Girls" in the sky. There are also linked that include Yung Miami's kids' names, a music symbol, the Chanel design, and more. Get ready to hear more from the Florida duo as they've hinted that their next album will be released sometime this Spring. Yung Miami was able to hold things down while JT was in prison, but now that they're together and working on a new project, it's only a matter of time before the City Girls rollout takes over 2020. Check out the birthday chain below.