Now that JT is out of prison and Yung Miami has given birth to her daughter, another season of City Girls is in the works. For the last year, Yung Miami has held down the City Girls fort while her friend and music partner was behind bars after being convicted on charges of credit card fraud. Following JT's release in early October, JT went right to work and hit the studio to record her first post-prison single, "JT First Day Out."

In September, Yung Miami shared with Ebro Darden that the next City Girls record would be released sometime next year. "We're gonna save it for 2020 when JT come home," she said. "When she come home we'll work on another album that we're gonna drop probably for Spring Break. She gotta come home. We gotta record."

On Friday, Yung Miami shared a photo just that showed the words "City Girl Check In" and in the caption, she asked her fans to comment if they were ready. We're assuming she meant ready for new music because hours later the rapper uploaded a photo of herself and JT in the studio. "This CITY GIRL sh*t for certain!" Yung Miami wrote in the caption, as Quality Control CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas commented, "90 day 😎." Let us know if you're looking forward to the next wave of City Girls singles.