Monday nights aren't usually a time to turn up, but the City Girls play by their own set of rules. Tuesday, December 3 marks JT's birthday and considering this is her first since being released from prison, the City Girls rapper has much to celebrate. On the heels of their recently released single "Tried It," the Florida artists are preparing for their next project. Of course, now that Yung Miami has given birth to baby Summer and JT is no longer behind bars, the best friends have to turn up as rich rappers do.

Bits of JT's birthday celebrations were shared on social media and it looked as if the rapper was enjoying being the center of attention. "Last year I was in the Feds feeling like it will never end this year I’m surrounded by love & loyalty ....blessed❤️," JT wrote on Instagram. In her Instagram Story, JT shared that Yung Miami gifted her with a purple Chanel bag while Lil Baby gave her a Chanel purse as well, albeit a fuzzy blue clutch. Offset skipped the shopping and just delivered a stack of cash, while JT's Quality Control boss Pierre "Pee" Thomas pulled out the big guns and gifted her with a brand new whip.

Check out a few clips of JT and friends enjoying her birthday below.