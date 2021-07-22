Still riding high off of the success of “Twerkulator,” JT and Yung Miami are in the competition for song of the summer. In June, the two performed the hit at the BET’s Awards despite a backstage wardrobe blip that almost prevented them from making it onstage.

Both girls shared studio snaps to their Instagram stories on Wednesday, with Yung Miami adding the caption, "album on the way." In a repost of the photos by TheShadeRoom, a fan joked, “Yachty need to write another hit for the girls,” referring to the revelation that rapper Lil Yachty wrote the duo’s viral bad bitch anthem “Act Up.” The City Girls were asked about Yachty’s role on the hit earlier this month on Real 92.3's Home Grown Radio but hard at present-day-work, the two have no time for the past and refused to comment.

The duo have been a constant source of curiosity for the media-loving public, ever since Drake’s subtle JT flex on "In My Feelings." More recently, however, it's Lil Uzi who has been putting JT in the headlines, while Yung Miami has antics of her own.

This new album will be the fourth full-length project from the City Girls following their 2020 album City On Lock.

How do you feel about new music from City Girls? Let us know in the comments.