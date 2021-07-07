City Girls Drop The Missy Elliot-Directed "Twerkulator" Visual

The duo finally dropped the visual for the viral hit.

City Girls experienced viral success with their latest single "Twerkulator" long before the track was cleared for release by the group's label. Creators on TikTok developed the "Twerkulator" dance, pushing the Miami duo to finally release the incredibly popular track. Since its May 2021 release, the song, which has been dubbed the "song of the summer," has peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning the duo their highest-charting single to date.

The Quality Control artist's finally welcomed the long-awaited visual to "Twerkulator" on Wednesday (July 7) to accompany the club-ready track. Directed by musical legend Missy Elliot, who earned distinction in the early 00s for her playful visuals, the video begins with the rap icon delivering a warning that “The Twerkulators have already invaded Twerk-City and you don’t have much time”.

The colorful visual features the rappers in different twerk-centered themes throughout, including one where they appear as the hands on a clock. In addition to including the iconic Twerkulator dance choreography, Sean Bankhead provided additional support, while Derek Blanks served as the creative director.

Elsewhere for the Miami stars, they recently delivered a cunning performance of the hit at the 2021 BET Awards. They also graced the cover of i-D Magazine in June. Check out the brand new "Twerkulator" visual above and let us know what you think.