Ciara has been announced as the host for this year's American Music Awards that will be broadcasted live from Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater on November 24th. Last year's host was Tracee Ellis Ross and this year the "Goodies" singer will lead the show with performances by Kesha and Big Freedia Shania Twain, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Thomas Rhett, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.



Mike Pont/Getty Images

Ciara proved her excitement for her new gig when she shared a clip of herself dancing in a two-piece bikini to Instagram. "Today’s mood. We’re gonna have so much fun at the @AMAs! Your Host CC! Can’t wait 😘💃🏽," she captioned the clip.

In other Ciara news, the 34-year-old previously expressed how she and husband Russell Wilson plan on having eight kids...one day. “Oh, you know, if you ask him, we're talking eight babies… you know, we'll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids… we got time for that," she explained.

Ciara shares her oldest, Future Jr., with her ex Future and shares her daughter, Sienna, with Russell. She previously added: “I think it’s the greatest miracle having children that’s the thing… you learn patience, you continue to learn love, you learn what life is supposed to be like, that’s the best thing about children.”